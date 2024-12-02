Macys, Facebook partner to bring ecommerce brands to retail stores

Macy’s has launched The Market @ Macy’s, a pop-up marketplace concept that curates more than a hundred brands on a two-week rotation at nine Macy’s stores for the holiday season. The company will add more locations towards the end of the month. The brands range from apparel, accessories, and beauty to home decor, technology, and more.

The Market @ Macy’s is one of the experiential concepts the retailer has rolled out to drive in-store traffic. The company recently announced plans to use virtual reality to boost furniture sales. There are plans to pilot the experience in two of its stores by the end of November 2018.

The department store chain has been investing in a group of stores it calls ‘magnets’, adding new lighting, fixtures, a streamlined assortment of merchandising and technological innovations to its locations, while experimenting on shrinking other less promising stores.