MacBook Pro from Apple gets Touch ID integration for Apple Pay payments

Moreover, the feature also enables users to unlock the machine and switch user accounts. Part of the Touch Bar feature, the Touch ID sensor matches the fingerprint reading with one stored in the secure element in the new Apple T1 chip. Leaked images of the OLED touch panel were available before the official announcement, according to NFC world, depicting an Apple Pay dialogue asking a customer to confirm a purchase with their fingerprint on the panel.

Moreover, the Touch Bar can also show tabs and favourites in the Safari browser, enable easy access to emoji in messages and provide a simple way to edit images. Among other new features of the MacBook Pro we mention that the macOS Sierra operating system includes Apple Pay and Siri integration.