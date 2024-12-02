Macau shops and restaurants to accept Alipay digital payment

Local shops and restaurants installed with Macau Pass card reading terminals can now apply to upgrade them so that they can also accept payments made by Alipay Wallet mobile application and UnionPay QuickPass cards, macaubusinessdaily.com reports.

Macau Pass’s managing director George Zhang told that the agreement focuses on small retailers and, as more tourists have Alipay Wallet installed in their mobile phones, they can now use their Alipay Wallet to shop at local souvenir shops and restaurants.

He added that currently a “few dozen” local shops are applying to upgrade their Macau Pass card reading terminals. But the co-operation between Macau Pass and Alipay covers not only an upgrading of payment terminals. Macau Pass plans to launch a mobile payment service that allows stored-value card users to shop on Chinese online shopping portal Taobao.com.

In December, 2014, Macau Pass launched a new mobile phone application for users with smartphones running on Android systems and near field communication (NFC) function, which allows them to top up their value, read the remaining balance of their card as well as transaction records.

At present, the top-up value function via the smartphone application is only applicable to those that have bought Macau Pass chip cards, to which they can add value via payment off their credit card account. This function is available for holders of credit cards issued by OCBC Wing Hang Ltd (Macau) and Bank of China Credit Card (International) Ltd.