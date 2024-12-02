Macau: Bitcoin is marauding into the far East

Via the Coinnect-branded ATMs, which are manufactured by the US-based development company Genesis Coin, consumers can top up their Bitcoin balance by using cash or vice versa, the same source reports.

The Bitcoin ATM machines allow customers to sell Bitcoins and other altcoins by activating their personal e-wallet installed as a mobile phone application and obtain flat money directly in front of the machine.

Following the launch of the ATMs, Coinnect also plans to launch around 20 Bitcoin exchange kiosks in Hong Kong and Macau.

