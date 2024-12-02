M1 partners GrabTaxi for direct carrier billing services

GrabTaxi connects passengers to available taxi drivers in the vicinity through its GPS-enabled smartphone app. The payments made by customers go towards a taxi drivers prepaid account with GrabTaxi, from which commissions are deducted when bookings are made.

M1s direct carrier billing service is set to allow taxi drivers to pay GrabTaxi through their M1 bill, instead of having to make a trip to GrabTaxis office.

The GrabTaxi app for smartphones and tablets is available from Google Play (Android), App Store (iOS), Windows Phone, and the BlackBerry World app store.