M-wallet usage to increase to over 40% of smartphone users by 2017-report

According to Parks Associates, a market research and consulting company specialising in emerging consumer technology products and services, mobile wallet usage will increase to over 40% of smartphone users by 2017.

The research from Parks Associates showed almost 50% of holiday consumer electronic shoppers in 2013 planned to use their smartphones while shopping. Among consumer electronic shoppers, 35% planned to use their smartphones to look up product information, while 31% planned to use mobile apps for holiday shopping.