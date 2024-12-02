Awash plans to integrate its services into M-PESA to offer its customers efficient and secure mobile payment options for insurance-related transactions.











Insurance payments through M-PESA in Ethiopia

Through this partnership, Awash Insurance customers will now be able to make premium payments and other insurance-related transactions directly via M-PESA. This development aims to increase adoption and accessibility of mobile financial services across the country, ensuring security and improving transaction speed.

This collaboration not only improves transaction but also contributes to the realisation of Digital Ethiopia by fostering growth and offering customers the tools necessary to be secure in a digital world.

This partnership aligns with Awash’s transformation plan, which emphasises the need for its products and services to be accessible, efficient, and real-time. Awash invested in systems and communication technology to save customers time and money.

This collaboration highlights Safaricom M-PESA’s vision to expand digital financial services across the country, empowering Ethiopian consumers and businesses to participate more fully in the digital economy, offering flexible, secure, and convenient payment solutions. Safaricom M-PESA is committed to supporting Ethiopia’s digital transformation by collaborating with local partners to deliver digital financial services that meet the needs of Ethiopian consumers.





Latest updates from Safaricom’s M-PESA

Safaricom extended its M-PESA Global solution in Ethiopia in October 2024 to enable mobile money transactions from Kenya. The companies aim to increase mobile money use and penetration across the region of Ethiopia, as well as boosting local economies and creating new opportunities for individuals, businesses, and institutions across the country.

The expansion also focused on meeting the needs and preferences of clients and users while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry. By making cross-border transfers more accessible and cost-effective, the partnership aims to give individuals and businesses improved opportunities in the region.

Customers and clients in M-PESA Kenya will be enabled to make mobile money transfers to M-PESA Ethiopia via the M-PESA International Remittance. Users in both countries will need only their M-PESA wallets for the process to take place.