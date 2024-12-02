M-Pesa expands tap-and-go functionality across Kenya

After a four-month test period that began in May 2017, M-Pesa 1Tap will now be available in the Kenyan cities of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nyeri.

M-Pesa is set to be progressively rolled out to supermarkets, petrol stations and restaurants. Merchants taking part in the first wave include Shell, Naivas, KFC, Oil Libya and QuickMart.

1Tap uses NFC-based readers installed at terminals. Users can equip themselves with a 1Tap phone sticker, wristband or card, which can then be tapped against the NFC reader to make a payment.

To make a payment, a merchant will key in the payment amount into their device, tap the customer tag, and the customer will then key in their PIN on their phone to validate the payment.