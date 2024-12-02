M-commerce PaaS provider Weyland Tech to acquire Push Holdings

Push Holdings is the owner of the ecommerce technology company, Push Interactive. Push’s direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform provides an end-to-end solution for SMBs.

The Push technology platform includes customer acquisition capabilities, media and channel strategies, product promotion and messaging, and sales funnel development and optimization. Post sale, Push supports fulfilment, customer relationship management, and further monetization through reengagement and remarketing toolsets that enhance customer life time value (LTV).

The integration of the Weyland and Push platforms is expected to greatly enhance the value proposition for the combined existing and prospective customers, as well as create cross-selling opportunities, including using CreateApp and AtozPay to support US-based projects and campaigns for existing Push enterprise customers and campaigns.

Weyland plans to introduce CreateApp to the US market with a pilot launch planned for the first quarter of 2020. The company sees the North American market supporting a higher price point for subscription fees as compared to its current market in Southeast Asia.

The acquisition is subject to execution of a long form purchase agreement that will contain certain closing conditions, with this expected to be completed prior to yearend.