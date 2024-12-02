M-commerce falls USD 16 bln during 2013 holidays -report

According to a report from Jumio, an online and mobile payments and credentials management company, mobile commerce missed out on USD 16 billion over the 2013 holiday season.

The report showed that some 51% of consumers opted to abandon their digital shopping carts because of security reasons. These people did not believe that a mobile commerce platform would be capable of keeping their financial information safe. Some 47% abandoned carts because of difficulties regarding mobile payments, while 41% claimed that a mobile commerce platform they were using was simply too difficult to manage. Another 23% of consumers reported that their transactions would not go through during the checkout process, causing them to seek out more convenient forms of shopping.