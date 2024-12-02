M-commerce expected to enter traditional holiday shopping grounds - report

The forecast is based on a number of statistics, such as the fact that nearly four out of ten smartphone and tablet owners plan to shop more with their mobile devices than in physical stores, whereas one out of four plan to use them to shop while standing in store aisles, according to the “Report: 2014 Mobile Holiday Shopping” issued by the provider of user-centric performance management applications Dynatrace.

Additionally, 37% of all mobile users and 52% of Millennials have claimed that they will do more shopping via personal mobile devices rather than in physical stores. For 2014 holiday season, 56% of mobile users plan to use their devices to search for and buy gifts, up by 7% from the same period of 2013.

Overall, 42% will do more holiday shopping on their mobile devices in 2014, as compared to the same period in 2013. Mobile usage is especially up among Millennials, with 76% of Gen Y shoppers, aged 18 to 34, using smartphones and tablets to search for and buy gifts this holiday season (10% higher than in 2013), and 61% planning more mobile holiday shopping 2014 than 2013.

Around 26% of smartphone/tablet owners will use their smartphones or tablets to make purchases while in a physical store shopping for gifts, and 41% of Millennials will do so as well. Additionally, 53% will use mobiles for price comparison, 47% will read product reviews and 51% will download coupons.

Consumers prefer native/hybrid apps, with 45% of all smartphone/tablet owners, and 59% of Millennials saying they prefer them when shopping on their smartphone and/or tablet. In 2013, only 34% of all mobile users said they would be using company-speci?c mobile apps.