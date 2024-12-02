M-commerce drives revenue boost for e-tailers - report

During the period under review, the percentage of unique visitors rose 36.5% and the total mobile page views rendered jumped 56%.

Consumers are converting sales at a higher rate. In Q1 2014, same-store conversion rates jumped up 29%, on a year-over-year basis. The total number of transactions for same-stores was up 82.44%, but it lags behind total revenue and it shows that consumers are spending more per mobile transaction. Bounce rates were trending down at -1.28%.

The average order value (AOV) for Unbounds mobile commerce clients jumped from USD 82.66 to USD 92.77, an increase of more than 12%. By comparison, US total January 2014 ecommerce AOV was up just 1.3% over January 2013.

Tablet commerce sites are called upon by an increasing number of Unbound clients and Q1 recorded the parallel launch of mobile and tablet sites for multiple retailers, based on a dedicated and integrated build methodology.

In addition, Unbound recently launched an in-store Touch Commerce program, where large format touch screens are used to access the endless aisle and deliver rich media such as video, to bridge the online to offline worlds and support retail stores.

The Unbound Commerce report focused on over 350 different retailers who put Unbounds Mobile Presence platform to work.

