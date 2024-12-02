



Mamo is a fintech company based in the UAE that assists businesses in saving time and money by simplifying payment collection and managing corporate expenses on a single platform. In 2022, Mamo was offered by the DFSA a Category 3C Providing Money Services licence.

The partnership with Lyvely highlights Mamo’s commitment to delivering efficient payment solutions for businesses and fostering the growth of the UAE's creator economy. Since early 2024, Lyvely has been using Mamo’s platform for payment processing and card services. To upgrade this collaboration, a tailored split payout feature has been created for Lyvely, enabling the platform to automatically allocate settlements between the company and its content creators according to set percentages. According to company data, this solution has significantly improved both efficiency and transparency in handling financial transactions.

Mamo officials stated that the creator economy in the UAE is expanding swiftly, and companies like Lyvely are contributing to this change. The company is seeking ways to simplify and upgrade financial processes for businesses and collaborating with Lyvely allowed it to further advance its mission.

Lyvely supports content creators by providing a platform for selling products and services. With Mamo’s split payout feature, Lyvely has augmented its payment processes, allowing the platform to more effectively assist its creators.

Other news on Mamo

In December 2024, Mamo became a principal member of Visa in the UAE and upgraded its collaboration with the company to transform SME financial services throughout the MENA region.

This achievement followed the signing of a five-year partnership agreement with Visa across the MENA region, as well as the launch of the Corporate Visa Card program earlier in 2023.

Achieving principal member status highlighted the company's adherence to Visa's standards and regulations. This membership granted Mamo direct access to the Visa network, allowing the company to independently and globally process Visa credit and debit card payments, issue Visa cards, and provide cash disbursements to its customers.