Lyreco delivers business solution for their suppliers with C2FO

Lyreco distributes office, furniture, services, technology solutions, and personalised products across 42 countries. Now, it will deliver early payment for their supply chain.

C2FO provides Lyreco suppliers with an option to be paid early by offering discounts they control on their invoices. Lyreco makes cash available to create liquidity for their suppliers. Then, the C2FO technology does the rest, matching offers with available cash to deliver early payment on approved invoices in as little as two days. The programme provides Lyreco and its valued supply chain a mutually-beneficial way to collaborate on margin improvement and sustainability.

The programme will be launched globally in early 2019 to support Lyreco’s diverse supply chain. C2FO offers scalability and full support for all languages and currencies. The global working capital solution provides the Lyreco Treasury team with centralised cash management. C2FO includes in-region support throughout programme launch and continuous year-over-year growth to ensure both Lyreco and its suppliers gain the most value from the initiative.