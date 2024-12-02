Lyle & Scott designs contactless payment jacket with bPay

The bPay chip is inserted into the jacket on the right-hand sleeve and is linked to the user’s bPay account. It is retailing at GBP 150 (USD 229) and is available from the Lyle & Scott flagship store on Carnaby Street, London, as well as online in two colours — true black and admiral blue.

Barclaycard launched its first generation bBay contactless band in June 2014 and introduced its second generation bPay wearable devices earlier in 2015, including a bPay wristband, fob and sticker.

In 2014, Australia’s Heritage Bank worked with menswear label MJ Bale to create a suit that included an embedded NFC chip and antenna to allow its wearer to make NFC payments at contactless POS terminals by simply swiping their sleeve.