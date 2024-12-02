Lyft to test monthly subscription plan for rides

For a couple months, Lyft has been offering select users an upfront monthly price option to secure a set amount of rides. The plans range from USD199 for 30 rides to USD399 for 60 rides. According to screenshots from users on social media, the offer applies to rides under USD15.

The news surfaced after Lyft riders shared screenshots on social media for the offers. Lyft CEO Logan Green hinted at the new program in an unrelated news conference about its self-driving partnership with auto supplier Magna.