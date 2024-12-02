Lyft may get a USD 1 bln investment from Google

Bloomberg reports that representatives from Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and from Lyft have met to discuss a potential USD 1 billion investment in the ride-sharing and technologies company. Lyft is Uber’s main rival in the United States, but recent controversies surrounding the latter company may provide an opportunity for Lyft to gain a better market position.

Alphabet has also invested into Uber through its GV venture capital arm, but Waymo, a unit of Alphabet, is currently suing Uber over self-driving car technology. Since then, the relationship has deteriorated and Waymo reached out to main rival, Lyft to work together on testing autonomous vehicles.

If it becomes reality, the USD 1 billion investment could help the ride-sharing company pursue a more aggressive growth campaign. The company has also launched its own self-driving division to develop autonomous vehicle technology.