Lyf Pay announces the acquisition of NEOS

Lyf Pay, already downloaded by more than 2 million users, will be enriched with the NEOS Scan & Go function before the end of 2019.

NEOS app allows consumers to scan their purchases with their mobile throughout their journey in store and pay, thus avoiding the checkout. The app is already launched in several national brand stores such as Carrefour, Bio c Bon, Sephora, La Grande Epicerie.

In November 2018, The Casino Group teamed up with Lyf Pay and acquired an initial interest of 5% in Lyf’s share capital.