



By joining forces, Revolut and Lyca Mobile aim to support the development of the telecommunications sector while also optimising payment experiences for users. Through this collaboration, Lyca Mobile’s customers are set to benefit from a suite of facilities, including automated subscription and bill payments, real-time payment status notifications, and one-click top-ups without being required to enter bank details manually. With these capabilities, customers do not need to enter their bank information repeatedly, in turn improving the payment process and ensuring a more optimal experience.











Lyca Mobile and Revolut’s strategy

According to company data, Revolut Pay’s payment system completed a 100% authorisation rate for Lyca Mobile transactions in its first operating month. Also, 80% of Lyca Mobile customers leveraging Revolut Pay started using automated top-ups and subscriptions, showing the increasing demand for efficient and convenient payment solutions. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from Lyca Mobile underlined that Revolut’s focus on advancement falls in line with their company’s commitment to providing augmented connectivity solutions. In addition to simplifying how customers manage their payments, the two companies intend to continue to improve their experience through technology.

Furthermore, the partnership enables Lyca Mobile to utilise Revolut Pay’s capabilities, ensuring constant upgrading in customer service and payment processes. Integrating fintech features into telecommunications is set to allow Lyca Mobile to support its commitment to solidifying its position in the industry while meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of its users.





