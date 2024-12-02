Luxury hotel accepts payments in Bitcoin with new app inapay

The Zurich based luxury hotel is the first in Switzerland to offer the option to use Bitcoin to pay for accommodation, food and beverages or spa treatments, according to the official press release. With the introduction of the mobile app facilitating the payment process, the hotel doesn’t have to manage exchange rate risks or the actual cryptocurrencies.

The new payment option was part of a pilot project with inacta and will go live 1st May, 2019. Zug based inacta, founded in 2009, is an independent Swiss IT consulting company for Information Management and Blockchain Applications and Services. The company is one of the founding members of the Crypto Valley Association.