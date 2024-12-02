Luxoft joins Fenergo for KYC and AML compliance

Fenergo’s partner ecosystem consists of 300 global organisations, of which just three are currently platinum partner members. Fenergo is a provider of client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Both companies will collaborate to help global financial institutions to onboard clients and address compliance challenges associated with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).

DXC Technology completed its acquisition of Luxoft on June 14, 2019, building on DXC’s unique value proposition as an end-to-end, mission-critical IT and digital services market provider, and strengthening the company’s ability to design and deploy transformative digital solutions for clients at scale.