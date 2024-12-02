LUXHUB launches API product for account aggregation

LUXHUB One represents an integration layer that allows access to any financial institution via a unified API, supporting digital banking by providing account aggregation. Unifying API formats, security profiles and API flows, regardless of the Open Banking standard followed, help achieve better services to the end user.

LUXHUB has developed an Open Banking platform, hosted in Luxembourg, which onboards 36 European financial institutions from 10 different countries. The platform aims to offer to all the financial market players a superior ecosystem and a straightforward user experience.