Luxembourg Presidency bets on ecommerce agenda

Until Januarry, 2016, Luxembourg will lead the European Ministers involved in many legislative dossiers related to the online sale sector, ecommerceeurope.eu reports. The Presidency’s objectives are to ensure a single market-friendly regulatory framework, a better functioning of the principle of mutual recognition as a more normal complement to harmonisation and to further develop the Single Market for goods and services.

The legislative work of the European Ministers is supposed to lead to the removal of barriers to cross-border trade and the reduction of administrative burdens for European companies and the improvement of consumers access to tangible goods and services online and offline.

The Luxembourg Presidency is eager to start working on the first concrete initiatives announced in the Digital Single Market strategy presented by the European Commission in May 2015, in particular the initiative for simpler cross-border contract rules for the online sale of products and digital content, which is expected to come among the first ones in 2015.

The Presidency will work to remove barriers to cross-border ecommerce in order to enable European companies to become real digital champions capable of competing on a global scale, declared the Prime Minister and Minister for Communications and Media of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, the source cites.

The Presidency expressed its intention to try to conclude an agreement with the European Parliament on the Data protection reform before the end of 2015. Policy makers involved in informal discussion (trialogues) on data protection have set themselves an ambitious deadline, the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting in October, 2015.