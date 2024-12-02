Luxembourg E-commerce Association joins Ecommerce Europe as 18th national association

Ecommerce Europe is the European umbrella organisation for ecommerce representing over 25,000 companies selling products and/or services online to consumers. Luxembourg is an emerging B2C ecommerce market of goods and services.

The Luxembourg B2C ecommerce turnover reached EUR 531 million in 2014 and is estimated to grow to EUR 600 million (+13%) in 2015. In Luxembourg, 95% of the people have access to the internet, leading to 0.5 million online shoppers. On average, Luxembourgers spent EUR 2,440 online in 2014.

In addition, Luxembourg has one of the biggest cross-border sales markets of Europe. Since the small Member State has a limited domestic online offer, 65% of the inhabitants buy their products and services in other countries. As a result, Luxembourg has the highest rate of cross-border purchases, followed by Austria (40%).

Until the end of 2014, sellers of electronic services, such as software, online courses and apps, had to pay the related VAT to the tax authorities of their own country. The Luxembourg VAT regulations were much more favorable than those of most other countries of the European Union. Luxembourg is consequently the host of many large ecommerce companies, including iTunes, Rakuten, Amazon - with a team of more than 1,000 employees - and Skype, which was founded with Luxembourgish funds. The Fédération luxembourgeoise du e-commerce was founded in March 2015.