



Spuerkeess, BGL BNP Paribas, BIL, POST Luxembourg, and Banque Raiffeisen have started their implementation project with support from LUXHUB, the fintech serving as a technical service provider to ensure an optimal transition.











Customers can access EPI’s services through the Wero standalone app, which enables them to make instant account-to-account payments, both within Luxembourg and across borders to Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The Luxembourg rollout is part of the company's plan to provide a single, unified payment solution for all Europeans. According to STATEC, Luxembourg is an important site for European cross-border requirements, with an international workforce that accounts for almost 50% of the total.

Once deployed, users in Luxembourg will be able to benefit from all existing payment use cases currently available as well as those to be deployed in Wero, including peer-to-peer transactions, e-commerce, point-of-sale (POS) transactions, and invoice payments.

Since early 2025, a growing number of banks, acquirers, and technical service providers across Europe have joined the Wero ecosystem by incorporating the solution into their offerings. Wero plans to launch new features, including e-commerce payments, scheduled for the end of 2025. Additionally, the firms intend to include in-store payments, subscription management, and loyalty programs in 2026 onwards.





Payconiq to be replaced by Wero

Starting in 2026, Wero will be gradually offered to merchants in Luxembourg through its network and will be announced as the replacement for Payconiq to all existing merchants. This will allow shops to start accepting Wero payments and progressively transition their transactions to Wero.

During this migration period, merchants in Luxembourg will be able to connect directly and efficiently with customers. By the end of the transition period, Payconiq will be fully replaced by Wero, with a scheduled end date of September 2026. EPI announced its acquisition plans for Payconiq in 2023.