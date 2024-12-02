LUMOS adds integrated ecommerce iPad point-of-sale platform

This subscription-based system provides the ability to have both Point-of-Sale and an ecommerce web presence so smaller retailers can benefit from tools previously only available to the larger retailers.

A recent survey funded by PayPal shows that 64% of small businesses that create an online presence experience increased sales. Of the businesses surveyed, almost half thought their ecommerce website expanded their geographic sales and almost 75% felt their sites helped them save money.

The LUMOS point-of-sale system is designed for brick and mortar retailers that want to have a strong online presence, as well as an ecommerce solution. LUMOS offers a retail management solution for small business with features that include an ecommerce web builder, inventory tracking, payments processing, cash drawer management, employee reporting, customer loyalty program, social media integration and an e-mail marketing platform.

LUMOS was founded in late 2013 and is a dynamic, full-service point-of-sale application that runs on the web and natively on the iPad. LUMOS developers have fused their experience in both software design and retail to produce a POS system specifically for the small to medium sized business.