Lumi Wallet announces support for EOS blockchain

EOS is a blockchain protocol, which is on par with Ethereum and Tron. As per Lumi Wallet’s updates, it can support virtually any token based on this blockchain. Lumi’s team is working on EOS DApps integration, and already started adding EOS-powered tokens to the wallet.

The company has partnered with EOS block producers, who manage and directly influence the development of the whole platform. It confirmed the collaboration with Minergate, a cryptocurrency mining pool. Now the development team works on the implementation of the voting system into the app. Moreover, Lumi would introduce EOS DApps support and open account creation.

Lumi Wallet comes in the form of IOS and Android apps, and a web wallet. Currently, the wallet supports BTC, ETH, BCH, and the majority of ERC20 tokens. It provides a security level, and it is completely anonymous, and it will soon become open-source. Equipped with a one-click exchange, users can buy and sell coins and tokens available on the platform. Moreover, the wallet also provides price graphs, which allow users to check currency rates for any date and all price-related information.