LumenVox launches new version of its Authentication Suite

The new LumenVox Authentication Suite 7.1 includes the LumenVox Fraud Scanner, which helps fraud teams actively track and report ongoing fraudulent activity using advanced voice biometric algorithms and neural networks to provide teams with a prioritized list of suspicious calls.

The LumenVox Password Reset Solution now has a mobile application deployment option for iOS and Android, allowing customers to configure the generic reset application by scanning a QR code, enabling multifactor authentication for account unlocking or password resets from the user’s mobile device.

Users can select voice biometrics, SMS, or knowledge-based authentication (KBA) as a preferred method of authentication to unlock or reset their password while not logged in with the LumenVox Pre-Login Password Reset application, which is based on the Windows Credential provider framework, and plugs seamlessly into the user’s existing login screen.

LumenVox is a speech automation Speech automation and multifactor authentication provider, offering technology design, development, deployment, and tuning services including the LumenVox Speech Recognizer, Text-to-Speech Engine, Call Progress Analysis, and Speech Tuner.