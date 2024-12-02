LuLu International Exchange partners with Fintech Galaxy





Following this announcement, LuLu Exchange is expected to leverage Fintech Galaxy’s Open Banking payment development services in order to improve Bahrain’s cross-border payments remittance landscape.

In addition, the collaboration will facilitate account-to-account (A2A) payments, a process that will enable secure and efficient transactions across the MENA region. Both LuLu International Exchange and Fintech Galaxy will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the LuLu International Exchange x Fintech Galaxy

LuLu Exchange represents a financial services provider that offers a wide range of financial products and tools, catering to the diverse needs of its customers. Fintech Galaxy is a regional financial company that provides a reliable and safe Open Banking and Embedded Finance infrastructure for the integration of multiple industry players.

Open Banking offers significant advantages for cross-border transactions, addressing key challenges that are currently present in the traditional system. By leveraging secure APIs in order to connect financial institutions directly, the companies will focus on enabling faster and more convenient transactions, while enhancing security as well.

At the same time, the partnership with Fintech Galaxy provides LuLu Exchange with the possibility to benefit from multiple advantages, enabling it to optimise its customer experience and accelerate its development process in an ever-evolving market. Additionally, the parties will explore new use cases powered by Open Banking capabilities, aiming to offer enhanced and secure financial solutions for customers and businesses in the region of Bahrain.