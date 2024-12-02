



ABHI is a fintech company that is transforming embedded finance through solutions such as Earned Wage Access, Payroll Processing, and SME Financing. As part of this partnership, workers in the UAE will be able to access their wages instantly and send money to their families back home through LuLu Exchange, eliminating the need to wait for payday.

Key benefits

Through this initiative, workers will benefit from Earned Wage Access (EWA) and Send Now, Pay Later (SNPL) services, which provide them with:

financial flexibility;

increased control over their income.

By offering immediate access to earned wages and facilitating timely remittances, this partnership addresses an important financial need for expatriate workers, empowering them to support their families with ease and security.

Abhi will establish the operational framework for LuLuFin. This setup will allow customers to withdraw their wages ahead of the scheduled payday and send money internationally instantly, with the option to defer payment. The service will be launched across all corridors, with the rollout for Pakistani customers expected to begin in May 2025.

Other partnerships from Abhi

In January 2025, Al Ansari Financial Services unveiled its partnership with Abhi Middle East Limited, aiming to expand the range of financial solutions offered to customers.

Abhi delivered a technology platform and operational framework that allowed Al Ansari Financial Services’ customers to access their earned wages ahead of the scheduled payroll date. This initiative also empowered underbanked and unbanked clients to remit funds internationally in real time, along with the option to defer payments.

Al Ansari Financial Services planned to identify and onboard eligible users for both solutions to maximise their reach and impact within the community. Both organisations remained dedicated to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in a constantly evolving market, while prioritising compliance with industry regulations and laws.