Luge Capital secures USD 75 mln to invest in AI solutions

Initially, USD 50 million of the raised capital was announced in October 2017 by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Desjardins Group, two of the fund’s major investors.

The fund will support the development of solutions that improve customer experiences and implement data-driven methods and AI for decision-making.

Luge Capital will concentrate on Seed and Series A financing, with initial investments between USD 250,000 and USD 2 million.

According to Luge, its team is a group of investors, founders, operators and engineers who work closely with entrepreneurs to offer connections and guidance.

In addition to the core team, Luge has also partnered with iNovia Capital with whom they will collaborate on co-investment opportunities and operations.