Lufthansa Systems partners with optile for online payments

Using an airline app, passengers need only enter their details once to continue paying for goods and services throughout their journey.

Lufthansa Systems has partnered with Munich-based open payment company optile to run a pilot project before summer 2018 that will enable its BoardConnect wireless in-flight entertainment system to accept a variety of online payments from PayPal to Alipay.

By tapping into optile’s payment capabilities, which use complex technology that enables it to be compliant with different tax laws, airlines using BoardConnect will also be able to pick and choose which payment methods they want to support, as well as quickly integrate new ones.