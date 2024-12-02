This new partnership will integrate Camino Network’s blockchain solution, specifically designed for the travel industry, to document all transactions. This solution, facilitated by Chain4Travel, is set to support the payment processes within the FinMont payment ecosystem.

B2C and B2C payments

The founders of the German airline Hahn Air established FinMont to provide the travel industry with a solution that effectively simplifies both B2C and B2B payments. By combining these payments into a single view, decision-makers can identify and address inefficiencies in their current payment processes.

The Lufthansa Group is a global aviation company that contributes to its European home market. With 96,677 employees, the group generated revenues of EUR 35,442 million in the financial year 2023, according to its data. It consists of the Passenger Airlines and Aviation Services segments.

The Lufthansa Group partnership with FinMont aims to integrate the latter’s payment orchestration platform into its global payment system. This integration will upgrade and optimise the airline’s B2B payment processes in markets that are not part of the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP). FinMont’s payment ecosystem will offer support for Lufthansa’s worldwide operations, optimising and improving the efficiency of its current payment workflows.

Representatives from Lufthansa stated that their goal is to improve operational efficiency while providing the best service to their customers. FinMont’s payment platform supports them in simplifying complex payment processes, which saves time and minimises the risk of errors. They are looking forward to a successful collaboration that will improve their B2B payment processes in non-BSP markets.