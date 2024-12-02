Luckbox to provide HooYu Identify solution to esports customers

The move comes as Luckbox prepares for its full product launch, with the esports betting platform having recently been granted a full gambling licence in the Isle of Man.

HooYu’s Identify solution offers users the ability to implement customer age and identity verification measures, which will ultimately help Luckbox clamp down on underage gaming.

The startup has been preparing for its April 2019 launch with a recent partnership announced between Luckbox and MoneyMatrix.