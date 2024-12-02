LTIMindtree extends contract with Nexi Group

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will allocate over 800 professionals across nine global delivery centres to provide round-the-clock support for Nexi’s technology operations. The focus will be on optimising Nexi’s platforms for acquiring, issuing, and ecommerce, as well as managing its hybrid infrastructure that integrates on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

Representatives from Nexi Group cited by thehindubusinessline.com stated that the partnership would support the resilience and adaptability of their platforms, enabling the company to deliver secure payment services across Europe. In turn, officials from LTIMindtree highlighted the firm's role in supporting Nexi’s expansion within the digital payments sector.

More information about LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree, part of the Larsen & Toubro Group, serves over 700 clients worldwide. According to thehindubusinessline.com, The company operates with a workforce of 84,000 across 30 countries and was formed through the merger of Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree. In August 2024, cloud-native SaaS core bank operating system 10x Banking announced a global partnership with LTIMindtree to support the implementation of its banking platform.

As part of the collaboration, 10x Banking and LTIMindtree intended to allow financial institutions to benefit from the current market landscape, with banks looking to adopt modern core banking systems to support and accelerate their digitalisation journey.

In addition, the two companies went forward with a joint go-to-market approach to assist market penetration across large financial institutions worldwide. By merging 10x Banking’s meta-core banking platform with LTIMindtree’s industry knowledge, the partnership aimed to support banks in their modernisation plans via customised solutions that focus on meeting the needs and demands of the financial sector.