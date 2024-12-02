Loyyal, MyList partner to increase e-Gift Card sales using blockchain

Using blockchain and smart contract technology, Loyyal has built an interoperable loyalty and rewards platform to address a highly fragmented industry, and offer multiple industries an innovative way to incentivize customer behaviour.

Through this agreement, MyLists comprehensive network of e-Gift Cards will become available as a potential redemption option for any program operator who joins the Loyyal network. Program operators will now have access to e-Gift Card redemption options across 100s of retailers, merchants, and service providers in the Middle East and North Africa region.