Louisiana sales tax triggers Amazon Associates programme cancellation

The new sales tax law forbids those giving online referrals to Amazon.com to get kickbacks, knoe.com reports. The sales tax comes as Louisiana is now collecting sales taxes on some purchases made online through dealers in the state.

Amazon has already cancelled this programme in other states with similar Amazon Tax Laws because they deem out of state retailers as having an in state presence, when they offer commissioned referrals in state. The new sales tax law was approved during the recent 25 day special session