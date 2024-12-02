Louis Vuitton launches chatbot with Facebook in US

The chatbot will answer queries for all things Louis Vuitton: searching the brand’s online catalog, pulling up catwalk shows and history about the brand, and giving tips for product maintenance.

The move comes as owner LVMH, whose products also include Christian Dior perfumes and Dom Perignon Champagne, accelerates its efforts to bring its luxury-goods empire into the digital age.

In 2017, the company launched multibrand ecommerce sites for both its fashion and beverage divisions, while Louis Vuitton rolled out its first ecommerce site in China. The brand also introduced its first smartwatch, the USD 2,450 Tambour Horizon.

It has long been common practice for retailers to bring in extra staff to make the most of the holiday rush. In recent years, high-end brands like trench-coat maker Burberry Group Plc, perfumer Estee Lauder Cos. and watchmaker Richemont’s Jaeger-LeCoultre have also looked to boost their sales force by a more elastic means – enhancing their social-media presence with chatbots that can talk to thousands of consumers at once.

Facebook has encouraged retailers to develop chatbots as part of the company’s strategy of keeping users on its own site and applications, not navigating away to seek services and information from other companies.