Louis Vuitton expands ecommerce services in China

Due to this expansion, consumers from smaller cities will also be able to enjoy the brand’s premium delivery service and convenient 7-days return policy.

In 2017, Louis Vuitton has been catering to 12 of China’s largest cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, and Guangzhou.

A report released in June by Bain predicted that sales of luxury goods will grow between 20 and 22% in mainland China in 2018, at least doubling the rate of growth anywhere else in the world. As the Chinese government continues to enforce policies to boost domestic consumption, ramping up online offerings in China is certainly one way for luxury brands to get ahead, according to Jing Daily.