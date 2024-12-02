Lottoland selects MuchBetters gaming wallet for user experience, global footprint

Lottoland was looking for a mobile first wallet solution to give their players a new way to receive winnings. It also needed a solution that could process a high volume of transactions in the lottery industry

MuchBetter’s integration with mobile and its emphasis on providing a low-touch user experience was also a key consideration. MuchBetter does not charge per transaction; instead, it charges operators on a net-deposit basis every month according to the monetary value of each player.

