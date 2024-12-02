LOQBOX partners with Acquired.com to help clients build their credit score

LOQBOX helps UK consumers build a credit history and is the latest customer to choose Acquired.com’s payment solutions. The payments gateway ecosystem developed by Acquired.com is designed to help customers build or restore their credit history, by implementing Acquired.com’s API, LOQBOX has access to deeper data quality and advanced payment rails, enabling them to offer more ways for their customers to deposit funds.

The new payment solution will help LOQBOX understand their customers payment behaviour better, enabling new insight driven, value-added products and services, the company states. According to LOQBOX representatives, Acquireds system has enabled the fintech to open up more flexible solutions for its users.