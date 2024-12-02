LoopPay launches ChargeCase for mobile credit card transactions

LoopPay also plans to enable banks to load their cards into their customers’ LoopPay devices like the ChargeCase, and pay with these cards through their own mobile banking apps and LoopPay apps. The LoopPay mobile app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

To pay with the ChargeCase, consumers can place the back of the case against the swipe slot of the point-of-sale retail terminal and press a button on the side of the ChargeCase.

LoopPay provides a mobile payments app that lets consumers store credit cards on a smartphone and use it to pay at a number of retailers.

In recent news, LoopPay has launched LoopWallet app for US customers, which is a smartphone-enabled commerce solution accepted at retail point-of-sale terminals.