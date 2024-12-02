London Stock Exchange provides trading tech for new crypto exchange

As such, the LSE Group’s Millennium Exchange matching engine has been chosen to power a new exchange platform called AAX, which is meant to be launched by Hong Kong-based fintech company ATOM Group. As per the LSE, AAX’s launch is scheduled in H1 of 2019, and will be the first crypto exchange to use the matching engine product.

Millennium Exchange will help AXA build a platform that ensures secure trading for both retail and institutional investors. In order to protect the upcoming exchange and to ensure security solutions, ATOM Group will partner with the US-based cybersecurity company Kroll.