London Block Exchange to support GBP trading for Bitcoin Cash

Thus, both trading markets have been added to the platform, and both currencies can be traded against the Pound Sterling. Even if London Block Exchange in not one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange on the British market, it is the country’s only dedicated multi-cryptocurrency exchange, with a total of six supported currencies, according to The Merkle.

As Bitcoin Cash is gaining a lot of traction all over the world, with the addition of both Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic, the exchange seems to be further solidifying its position in the market. Currently, they are the only exchange to support GBP-based trading for both currencies, although that situation will likely not last long, the online publication continues.

Considering that this company mainly focuses on OTC trading, it is not surprising that its popularity is rising. In consequence, consumers all over the world are flocking to OTC trading platforms and moving away from centralized trading platforms. The London Block Exchange offers a mobile application to perform OTC trades and maintains very strict KYC and AML guidelines.