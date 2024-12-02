Lokket rolls out mobile engagement and payment platform

The service integrates Apple Wallet (formerly Passbook) with Chip-and-PIN (EMV) known in Australia as Eftpos, to create a closed loop mobile engagement automation platform redeemable at existing credit card terminals.

The service combines personalized mobile marketing messages with existing in-store redemption tools such as Chip-and-PIN (EMV) terminals. The Lokket Engage service includes integration with EESAPs AIR platform that allows the delivery of relevant offers, vouchers and rewards to consumers, across multiple media including email, SMS messaging and apps. Promotions can be redeemed by the consumer via any enabled point-of-sale channel.