LOKE and Gelato Messina roll out digital wallet in Australia

Points are redeemable for gelato, merchandise and unique Messina experiences - including the chance for one loyal customer to take seven friends on a seven course gelato experience at the Messina Creative Department. Furthermore, customers will be able to add their preferred payment type, including their PayPal account, to their Messina profile making for seamless transactions in stores for both customers and staff.

The LOKE built app bundles in-store mobile payments, ordering ahead and tailored loyalty for engagement and segmentation based on a customers location, preferences and transaction activity. LOKE app has push notification automation, voucher code promotions and integrates with dozens of POS and CMS.

LOKE have just opened a Singapore office and are expanding globally with a heavy focus on Asia. “The market is ready for mobile wallets and we have seen a rapid acceleration in consumer adoption in the last six months. There is a rush between the big retailers and fast food chains globally to adopt mobile technology to ensure they are maximising profits through improved customer engagement”, the company said.