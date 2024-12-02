Lockstep augments payment acceptance with Self-Service portal

Combined with Lockstep Inbox, Lockstep Self-Service – a new application in the Lockstep Suite – is a free solution that allows users’ companies to manage their AR and AP workflows in one place.











Companies can give customers online access by sending an email containing a Lockstep Self-Service magic link. Once customers use the magic link, they can see their statement, individual invoices, past history, and now make payments. There are clear and simple options to pay multiple invoices or partial amounts. Once paid, the payment information is tracked and applied against the open balances of the invoices to automate the recording of payments.





Simplifying accounting and accelerating payments

Officials from Lockstep said that a major pain point for B2B companies is the lack of a cost-effective, automated ecommerce solution to accelerate payments. By activating payments in Lockstep Self-Service, they are furthering their vision of connected accounting by helping companies automate the collections and cash application while improving the customer experience.

In addition to making it easy for customers to pay, Lockstep Self-Service gives tools for accounting departments to track adoption of online payments with analytics.

Signing up for Lockstep Self-Service is easy as it connects directly into the user’s ERP and integrates with Lockstep Inbox. In addition to payments, Lockstep Self-Service is introducing a new customer analytics feature.





What does Lockstep do?

Lockstep is a connected accounting network that automates accounting workflows between companies. The pioneer in Connected Accounting, Lockstep allows accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) teams to automate all their receivables and payables workflows in one place, improving productivity, cash flow, and working capital.