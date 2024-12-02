Local cryptocurrency exchange launched by Huobi in Argentina

Huobi Argentina plans to rope in local Argentinian team to run the operations, which will opt fiat gateway for trading in the currency exchange (i.e. exchange of Argentinian Peso (ARS) to cryptocurrency). It further aims to operate with local language option, higher liquidity, lesser trading charges, and customer-friendly policies.

Moreover, Huobi Group will be investing USD 1 billion to boost the project. The launch is expected in mid-October. So far, Argentinian users could use Huobi’s over-the-counter service (OTC) service to purchase the cryptocurrencies, but the launch of fiat gateway will facilitate the process. As such, by using Argentina Peso gateway, users would be able to purchase cryptocurrency with credit cards, wire transfers, and through some local digital payment options such as Mercadopago.