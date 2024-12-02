



Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to see Lloyds launch an FX Algorithmic Execution Service, which will be supported by BNP Paribas’ edge solutions. This process is expected to execute large FX trades more efficiently, while also retaining transparency, control, and security through the use of the Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) product.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Lloyds x BNP Paribas partnership

According to the official press release, the Execution Algorithms tool represents a growing share of global spot FX volumes, particularly among buyside participants, as demand for data-driven execution continues to rise. These tools offer sophisticated capabilities for hedging large exposures and can provide clients with detailed analytics to support trading decisions. This process aims to optimise the manner in which they deliver an optimised execution and overall customer experience.

At the same time, Lloyds clients will be given the possibility to access the full technology stack, which includes flexible execution strategies tailored to individual trading objectives. This will allow users to define strategies aligned with their risk appetite, supported by interactive features such as limit pricing and start/stop times. Furthermore, customers and partners will be enabled to amend, pause, resume, or cancel orders mid-execution, while benefiting from real-time analytics, comprehensive TCA reporting, and dedicated user support as well.