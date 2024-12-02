Lloyds Group partners Google to devise data analytics project

Beside Google, the bank has also partnered Advanced Skills Institute (ASI) to develop this project, ibtimes.co.uk reports. Under the partnership, the bank will use Googles analytics platform and tools like Google Big Query, Data Flow and Big Table (that includes internal analytics tools such as Dremel, Map Reduce and more), to test the non-personal behaviour of its customers.

The insights gained from this drive will help the bank to understand consumer requirements and serve them accordingly in real time. In pursuit of getting an understanding of the digital and financial capability of UK consumers, every year the bank conducts a survey of over a million customers.

The latest UK Consumer Digital Index 2016 revealed that as many as 11.1 million people have a low digital capacity and 86% of the people who manage their money online worry less because they can track their finances, the source cites.